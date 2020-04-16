Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced to offer ‘Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection’ and ‘Journey’ for free as part of its Play At Home Initiative, which will give PS4 users two free games regardless of whether they are PlayStation Plus subscribers or not.

This offer also includes a $10 million creative fund for indie developers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PS4 owners can claim both Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes the first three entries in Nathan Drake’s adventure: Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake’s Deception. The offer will be starting on April 15 and ending on May 5. You don’t have to pay for anything, and the games are “yours to keep” after the games are redeemed through the PlayStation Store.

This is part of Sony’s effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19, as it is encouraging people to continue with social distancing and stay at home playing video games.

“During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment,” Jim Ryan CEO Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blog post.

“As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative,” Ryan added.

The selection of free titles is the same worldwide except in China and Germany. Those two countries will instead have access to Knack 2 and Journey.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection was released in 2015 and includes the first three Uncharted titles. Journey was released in 2012.