CNS interacts with Team Tarini as they cross halfway mark of circumnavigation journey

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), expressed immense pride and satisfaction as the crew of INSV Tarini marked a significant milestone in their circumnavigation journey.

Having crossed the formidable 50° South Latitude, they are now sailing through the notorious Furious Fifties, an area known for its extreme weather and rough seas.

Advertisement

The crew has now covered more than 12,000 nautical miles since their flag-off on October 2, 2024, from Goa, and they have successfully completed over half of their global expedition.

Advertisement

During the conversation with Team Tarini, CNS conveyed his happiness with their exceptional progress and resilience. He praised the crew’s unyielding spirit, especially as they navigated two intense storms and crossed Point Nemo, the most remote location on Earth.

“Your smiling faces reflect your resilience, determination, and the never-say-die spirit. You are a source of motivation for all those who are watching you,” said the CNS. He further added, “The Indian Navy and the entire nation are proud of you.”

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the crew’s journey, which began from Lyttelton, New Zealand, on January 4, has not been easy, but the team has shown incredible endurance, professionalism, and teamwork in the face of adversity. The challenges they’ve overcome, combined with their positive attitude, continue to inspire countless people watching their journey unfold.

In addition to the praise, Admiral Tripathi also took the opportunity to extend birthday wishes to Lieutenant Commander Dilna, acknowledging her leadership and contribution to the mission. He encouraged the entire crew to maintain their enthusiasm and professionalism as they continued their voyage, ensuring the successful completion of this monumental journey.