Prithvi 2024: Sparking innovation and curiosity in young minds

Prithvi, the first-ever science festival hosted by SPK Jain Futuristic Academy, took place on November 30, 2024, bringing together the brightest young minds to celebrate the wonders of science.

This inaugural event aimed to inspire future innovators and showcase the incredible potential of science.

The festival was graced by Abhinav Chandra, Director of the Institute of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management, who delivered an inspiring keynote address.

His words motivated the students to explore the environmental and scientific challenges of the future, encouraging them to pursue their passions and create meaningful change.

The festival featured a wide array of exciting exhibits, hands-on activities, and interactive sessions that sparked curiosity and creative thinking. Students from various schools showcased their science projects, each one unique and innovative in its own way.

From experiments to interactive demonstrations, the event provided a space for students to dive deep into the fascinating world of science and express their creativity.

Jayeeta Ganguly, Principal of SPK Jain Futuristic Academy, shared her thoughts on the festival’s success: “Prithvi was designed to be a platform where young minds could come together to explore, innovate, and inspire one another. The overwhelming response from the students highlights the potential they hold, and we are proud to be part of nurturing the next generation of thinkers and innovators.”

The success of this event has set a high bar for future editions, and the academy plans to continue fostering a love for science, innovation, and creativity in the years to come.