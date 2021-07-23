POCO on Friday unveiled its much-anticipated device POCO F3 GT with the latest 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset in India that will be available on Flipkart from July 26.

The smartphone comes in three storage variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB currently priced at Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999.

However, the pricing of the device will increase each week for the coming two weeks, starting July 26, according to the company.

“The introduction of the POCO F series back in 2018 disrupted the Indian market like never before. With the all-new POCO F3 GT we intend to recreate the disruption and the success once again,” Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said in a statement.

“Our flagship F series aims to provide the best of everything to the consumers, from best of specs to a premium design — all in one single package. Building on this philosophy, we are extremely excited to present our users and fans with the POCO F3 GT,” he added.

The smartphone features a 120Hz Turbo AMOLED display, the first and the most refined AMOLED screen from the house of POCO.

It offers an impressive triple camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.65 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a FOV of 119-degree, 2MP macro camera and 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone comes integrated with a flagship MediaTek chipset and features a 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset. It houses a massive 5065mAh battery with a 67W fast charger.

With Dimensity 1200, users can lower power use in 5G network environments with the UltraSave power-saving enhancements, the company said.

POCO F3 GT also comes with premium X shockers that can decode up to 200 different vibrations effects, and takes the experience to a new level.

The smartphone will be available in gunmetal silver and predator black colour options.