Pioneer India has launched a Smart Unit Receiver SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT priced at Rs. 33,890 as a combo.

The SDA-835TAB tablet comes with 8-inch high-resolution capacitive screen display with the 1280*800 IPS screen and 5 points capacitive touch panel making it easier to view maps and watch videos.

The 4000mAh battery ensures long hours of uninterrupted entertainment while the ARM quad-core Cortex-A7 assures high-speed. The Tablet is equipped with Android™ OS 9 & is upgradable to make your favorite apps work smoothly on it for long time.

Its combo twin, SPH-T20BT, has a 2-DIN receiver equipped with tablet mount cradle, MOSFET 50Wx4 ampliﬁer, 3 RCA pre-out, a rear camera input, Bluetooth®, and all the features needed in an advanced car receiver. It also has a video output for connecting rear screens, Wired Remote for connecting steering wheel control & great audio tuning settings, making it a great support for the tablet.

Driver and passenger safety is of utmost importance while on-the-go. The device ensures that and more. It connects to the universal rear-view camera (optional). The rear camera footage automatically displays, when shifting to rear. It also connects to Pioneer optional parking sensors (ND-PS1). Security is taken care even while not in the car owing to the detachable function of the tablet that also works as an Anti-theft feature.

Hideaki Ishii San, company’s managing director, said, “Innovation is the name of the game for us and we are sure that with these unique and first-of-its-kind products we have given our customers yet another reason to cheer. We have been rolling out competitive products over the years and with the SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT we have raised the bar several notches higher.”