Controversial social-media app Parler that was forced to go offline in the wake of encouraging violence has come back online after more than a month without service.

The conservative social media app was a favourite among supporters of former US President Donald Trump and right-wing conservatives.

It was banned from Google and Apple’s app stores and Amazon’s web-hosting service, after an armed mob broke into the US Capitol building on 6 January.

The company said on Monday that it is now accessible for users with existing accounts and will accept new signups starting next week.

Parler, that fired its CEO and co-founder John Matze, has announced a new interim CEO, Mark Meckler, who previously co-founded the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots.

The company said that its platform has now been relaunched with a “robust, sustainable, independent technology.”

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) in January decided to shut down Parler. The app was not available for all users immediately, however. And users reported their posts from the previous version had vanished from their profiles.

Amazon had said it was “troubled” by repeated policy violations by Parler and it “cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.”

Google and Apple removed Parler from their respective app stores after they found that Parler did not take stronger action to remove posts that sought “to incite ongoing violence” in the US.

Parler is touted as a free-speech alternative, allowing posts that include conspiracy theories, threats and hate speech, among other things, to remain on the platform.