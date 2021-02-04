The social media app supported by the US far right, Parler, has fired its CEO and co-founder John Matze.

According to Fox News, Matze has been fired by his company’s own board of directors.

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News and reported late on Wednesday.

His LinkedIn page shows an employment end date of January 2021.

Parler, founded in 2018, is touted as a free-speech alternative, allowing posts that include conspiracy theories, threats and hate speech, among other things, to remain on the platform.

However, the social. Edina platform is going through a hard time after being essentially forced offline post US Capitol violence on January 6.

Matze said that has been met with “constant resistance” to his original vision for the social media platform following Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) decision to shut Parler down.

Parler has sued Amazon for terminating its web hosting services.

Amazon had said it was “troubled” by repeated policy violations by Parler and it “cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.”

Google and Apple removed Parler from their respective app stores after they found that Parler did not take stronger action to remove posts that sought “to incite ongoing violence” in the US.