OPPO Reno 8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air Tab go on sale in India

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced that its most awaited phone, OPPO Reno8 5G, entry-level phone Enco X2, and Pad Air tablet

will go on sale from today onwards, exclusively on Flipkart, OPPO authorized stores, and across mainline retail outlets in India.

The new OPPO Reno8 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 and sports a streamlined uni-body design. The handset is available in two colors: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

OPPO Reno8 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery backup. On a single charge, it provides up to one-and-half days of battery backup. The device supports an 80W SUPERVOOC TM adaptor for super fast charging, it can fuel 50 percent power in just 11 minutes of charging.

Also, OPPO’s BHE (Battery Health Engine) technology on this handset permits the battery to hold 80% of its original capacity limit after upwards of 1,600 charge cycles ( double the industry normal of 800 charge cycles), said the organization.

“It ensures batteries stay in good condition for around four years and with the same high levels of safety to make it the longest smartphone battery lifespan on the market,” it added.

In-camera department Reno8 5G comes with the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s IMX766 rear snapper that improves night light photography and improve the clarity of images.

The device provides DOL-HDR technology that enhances dynamic audio range while consuming media. It has a 6.4 inches AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It runs cool with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 based on 6nm SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and ColorOS 12.1. It runs on the latest version of Android 12.

The OPPO Pad Air is on sale at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB+64GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version on Flipkart.

The company’s first tablet comes with a power-efficient 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor.

It delivers smooth multitasking, seamless switching between apps, hi-res video streaming, and 3D mobile games thanks to its AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology.

Also, the OPPO Enco X2 TWS went on sale for Rs 10,999. These flagship earbuds come with industry-leading ANC and a segment-first Dolby Audio Binaural Recording.

It packs the next-gen Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with the Nordic audio giant Dynaudio.

Buyers can profit from a few energizing proposals on the Reno8 (8+128GB), like 10% cashback up to Rs 3,000, on different bank cards.

That’s what the company said assuming somebody purchases OPPO Reno8 Series, Enco X2, and OPPO Pad before August 31, they can register on My OPPO application and get the OPPO Watch Free worth 5,999 at just Rs 1.

(inputs from IANS, GSM arena)