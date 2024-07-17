Global PC market reach 62.5 million PC units ahead of upcoming AI boom

Global PC shipments grew 3.1 per cent in the second quarter this year to reach 62.5 million PC device units, the second consecutive quarterly growth in shipments (year-on-year), a report said on Tuesday.

AI PCs remain the most popular topic in the PC industry.

Laptops with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform have begun to trigger the first wave of the AI laptop boom, according to Counterpoint Research.

Advertisement

The upcoming AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Lunar Lake in the second half of Q3 2024 will further drive the popularity of AI PCs.

HP had a 21 per cent market share in Q2 2024, while Dell had 16 per cent. Apple remained quiet in the latest quarter with an 8.5 per cent market share.

According to the report, AI laptops will expand the AI PC market in H2 2024, driven especially by surging Windows on Arm AI devices at the end of Q2 2024.

“H2 2024 will be the battlefield for AI PCs. Vendors are paving the way for the proliferation of AI PCs and the rise of a brand-new technology generation,” said senior analyst William Li.

“However, due to the higher selling price of AI PCs, we believe enterprise (commercial) demand will run ahead of the mainstream consumer sector, although we may not see the most rapid adoption path in the first year of AI PCs,” Li added.