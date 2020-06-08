Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched the latest entry-level smartphone A12 in India.

The new model comes in two different storage options with up to 4GB RAM and with a dual rear camera setup. The Oppo A12 also flaunts a 3D Diamond Blaze Design to offer a distinct look and feel to customers.

Oppo has also provided a waterdrop-style display notch as well as preloaded AI Beautification mode and Soloop Smart Video Editor. The Oppo A12 also comes with camera features including Portrait Styles and Dazzle Colour Mode.

The company has priced Rs 9,990 (3/32GB variant) and (4/64GB) variant will be available for Rs 11,490. The devices will be available across offline stores and on leading e-commerce platforms, starting June 10, in two colour options, blue and black.

The company also announced some launch where users would get six months of extended warranty on the purchase of latest smartphone (valid till June 21).

The handset comes with a 6.22-inch waterdrop screen with 1520×720 pixel resolution. The display offers 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and has an aspect ratio of 19:9, and it is equipped with a 3D Diamond Blaze design on the back.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM.

As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone has a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. There is 5MP lens at the front. The device supports up to 6x digital zoom.

The smartphone houses a 4230mAh battery and offers face unlock technology, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Users will also get 5 per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and 5 per cent cashback on Federal Bank of debit card EMI options.