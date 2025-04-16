OpenAI is reportedly building Elon Musk’s X-like social network

OpenAI, headed by Sam Altman, is reportedly working on developing their social media network in what appears to be a significant move to compete with existing giants like Elon Musk’s X and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, according to sources cited by The Verge.

As per reports, the project is still in the early stages.

However, an internal prototype is already in place, reportedly showcasing a social feed that highlights ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities.

The report states that it remains unclear whether OpenAI intends to release this platform as a standalone app or incorporate it into the existing ChatGPT app.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman has reportedly been seeking private feedback from external sources about the social media project.

In March, ChatGPT became the most downloaded app worldwide, surpassing TikTok and Instagram, according to data from Appfigures.

This surge in downloads coincided with ChatGPT launching a new image generation feature focused on ‘Ghibli-style’ visuals. Notably, Altman even updated his X profile picture to one created using this new feature.

The image generation feature sparked a viral wave for ChatGPT in late March and early April, as users around the globe discovered they could create images and memes in the iconic style of Studio Ghibli—the famed Japanese animation studio known for films like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ and ‘Spirited Away.’

This moment not only highlighted ChatGPT’s soaring popularity but also underscored the growing demand for AI-driven tools—and potentially, AI-first platforms.

While it remains uncertain whether the social media project will ever see a public release, the presence of an internal prototype suggests that OpenAI is actively exploring ways to expand beyond its current suite of offerings.