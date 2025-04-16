Logo

# Technology

Now generate docs, code, and games with Grok’s new Studio tool

According to a post from Grok’s official account on X, the chatbot can now produce documents, code, reports, and even browser-based games.

SNS | April 16, 2025 5:23 pm

Now generate docs, code, and games with Grok’s new Studio tool

Photo: xAI (Source: X)

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, developed by xAI, has introduced a new tool called ‘Grok Studio’. The Studio is stepping up the game for AI-powered creativity and productivity, whether you’re drafting documents, building code, generating reports, or even creating browser games, Grok is ready to collaborate with you!

The platform opens your content in a dedicated window, making it easy for you and Grok to work together seamlessly. Plus, with new Google Drive integration, users can now upload files directly, giving Grok access to documents, spreadsheets, and slides for even deeper assistance.

The announcement was made on X late Tuesday, and the feature is accessible to both free and premium users via Grok.com.

Let’s simply break down what the Grok Studio tool can do

  • Grok Studio will allow users to create documents, code, reports, and even browser games.
  • The platform opens your content in a new window, making it possible for you and Grok to collaborate on projects in real time.
  • Additionally, users can now connect their Google Drive accounts, enabling Grok to interact with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations directly.

