Now generate docs, code, and games with Grok’s new Studio tool

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, developed by xAI, has introduced a new tool called ‘Grok Studio’. The Studio is stepping up the game for AI-powered creativity and productivity, whether you’re drafting documents, building code, generating reports, or even creating browser games, Grok is ready to collaborate with you!

The platform opens your content in a dedicated window, making it easy for you and Grok to work together seamlessly. Plus, with new Google Drive integration, users can now upload files directly, giving Grok access to documents, spreadsheets, and slides for even deeper assistance.

The announcement was made on X late Tuesday, and the feature is accessible to both free and premium users via Grok.com.

According to a post from Grok’s official account on X, the chatbot can now produce documents, code, reports, and even browser-based games. Grok Studio opens content in a separate window, enabling collaborative editing between the user and Grok.

Today, we are releasing the first version of Grok studio, adding code execution and google drive support. Grok Studio

Let’s simply break down what the Grok Studio tool can do

