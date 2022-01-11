National Security Council hosts Virtual Colombo Security Conclave, participating nations agree to work for cooperation in cyber security

At the first two-day Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Workshop the participating nations India agreed to work for cooperating in the field of cyber security.

The Virtual Workshop on “Developing Regional Cyber Security Capabilities on Defensive operations, Deep/Dark Web handling and Digital Forensics” was hosted by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), the government of India in association with National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and the Secretariat of the Colombo Security Conclave on 10-11 January, according to a top official from the PMO here.

Delegates from Member and Observer States of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) including Sri Lanka, Maldives, India, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Bangladesh participated in the workshop.

The members also dwelt on developing regional cyber security capabilities on defensive operations, deep and dark web handling, and digital forensics.

At the 5th Deputy NSA Level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave held on 4 August last year, members and observer States had agreed on four pillars of cooperation including Maritime Safety and Security, Terrorism and Radicalization, Trafficking, and Organized Crime and Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure.

The workshop was the inaugural activity under the fourth pillar. It addressed key areas of Deep Web and Dark Net Investigation and Challenges; Digital Forensics; Cyber Threat intelligence; and Defensive Operations in Cyber Domain. Discussions focused on technological advancements, research challenges, and approaches in these areas.

The participants also shared their experiences in dealing with cyber security threats and discussed solutions to specific cyber security challenges. They also had agreed to identify key deliverables and continue to work on the way forward for cooperation on cyber security under the Colombo Security Conclave, the PMO official said.