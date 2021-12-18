Vivo to bring dual chipsets to Vivo Watch 2

The renowned technology company from China, Vivo will have a product launch event on the 22nd of December, where it will release the anticipated smartphone Vivo S12 and the company’s newest smart-watch, Vivo Watch 2

Started by GSM Arena, the new watch was shown in two live shots by the official Weibo account by Vivo that detailed its design. The outlet got confirmation that the watch will have a secondary co-processor to extend the battery life.

The latest teaser that was launched by Vivo has confirmed that the Watch 2 will last up to 7 days of smartphone independent usage with mobile data, calling and sports/health tracking on. The number of days extends 14 days when it will be paired with a smartphone.

According to GSM Arena, the Vivo Watch 2 has brought an OLED display and will come in a minimum of two colors, black, and silver along with sizes of 42mm and 46mm.

(With inputs from ANI)