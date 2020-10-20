Come festive season, almost every mobile maker in India starts launching new devices to woo customers. Big tech giants, from Apple to Samsung, from OnePlus to Vivo or Xiaomi, launch their devices back to back to cash in on the festive fervour.

Recently, Apple came up with iPhone 12 series, Vivo with the V 20 and MI launched the 10t series. Similarly, South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. FE is an acronym for fan’s edition.

Today, we will look at what Galaxy S20FE is all about. It is a new version of the already available flagship Galaxy S20, but slightly lower in price. Priced at Rs 49,999 (Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced from Rs 70,499), the phone looks good, performs well and has a decent camera function. Should one buy it? Wait! At least read the review.

Specifications and design

When it comes to design, the S20 FE somehow looks like Galaxy S20 ~ that means a premium design. It has a frame, a slim bezel, punch hole but its back is made of plastic. However, it is unnoticeable until one carefully pays attention. Volume rocker and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the phone while on the top edge one can find a SIM card and microSD slot. There is no headphone jack but the Galaxy S20 has a pair of USB earbuds with the phone. At the back, on the top left one can find a triple camera and at the bottom the Samsung logo.

The device has on screen fingerprint scanner, which works well. Overall, in the design segment, the Samsung Galaxy S20 scores well.

Similarly, the phone performs well in the display segment. It comes with a 6.5 inch screen and is equipped with 2,400×1,080-pixel super AMOLED display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. That means, viewing HD content online can enhance viewing experience. There is no problem using the phone in sunlight as the screen gets bright in sunlight.

Samsung introduced Galaxy S20 FE in two variants 5G and 4G: 5G for global market and 4G for Indian markets. The device is equipped with Exynos 990 processor, which is the latest. Samsung has used the same processor for almost every flagship device. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2 running on top of that.

The device is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With these heavy specifications, one rarely finds problems working on phones. The same is the case with this device. We didn’t face any problem using multiple screens or apps, watching videos or playing games, in fact, it worked without any problem.

Battery and camera

Camera of Galaxy S20 FE can be called the best part. It has a triple camera ~ 12MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom in the rear while a 32MP is at the front.

When launching the device, Samsung highlighted 30x zoom using a combination of hardware and AI, and let me inform you it really works well. Pictures coming out are excellent with full details. Even the nights shots are satisfactory and can be used on social media profiles without any editing. Another good feature, many would like its Single Shot feature, which takes a bunch of pictures and videos for 10 seconds.

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered with a heavy 4500mAh battery and comes with Qi wireless charging with support for Wireless PowerShare. The battery, once charged fully, will last the entire day. However, the only problem we noticed in the battery section is it takes time to charge. It shouldn’t be the case with flagship devices. I hope Samsung will rectify this.

Should you buy?

Why not. It is a wonderful flagship device at a decent rate. It has a decent camera with lots of features, good battery backup, fast performance and premium, has IP68 water-resistant which means it won’t have any problem if the device comes in contact with water. But the only problem the phone has is that it takes a lot of time to charge and it also gets heated up very fast.