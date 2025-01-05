Two Megawatt Solar Power Plant installed in Kaza: Himachal CM

Efforts being made for making Dhalli-Narkanda road as four-lane in Himachal: CM
The four-lane road will boost tourism in the region and benefit farmers and horticulturists.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu saidhere on Sunday that a 2 Megawatt solar power plant has been installedto ensure and improve the power supply in the tribal region of Kaza.
Lauding the efforts of the officers and employees of the Electricity
Board, who worked diligently to complete this project, he said,
“Within a few months, the plant would be fully operational with the
addition of a 1″ MWh battery storage system.”
The chief minister said the state government was focusing on
maximizing the use of solar energy to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green
State’.
To support this EV charging stations were being set up in various
areas based on demand, he added.
Sukhu said his government has also approved the installation of 18
Megawatt ground-mounted and rooftop solar plants on vacant land near
Electricity Board offices.
Apart from this, the state government was also working to install
rooftop solar systems on 50,000 houses across the state by 2026-27. As
of now, 4,444 applications have been received for this scheme.
The state government was taking measures to make Himachal Pradesh
self-reliant by proper utilization of resources of the state, he said,
adding that these measures include rationalizing electricity subsidies
and the staff.
He said that the power project agreements signed by the Electricity
Board were under review and loans taken at high-interest rates would
be reassessed.
This would help the Board repay loans at lower interest rates and
reduce its debt burden. It would play an important role in making the
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited self-reliant, he
said.
He further said that the state government was committed to
safeguarding the interests of employees and for their betterment and
the government was regularly providing them with financial benefits.
