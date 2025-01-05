Two Megawatt Solar Power Plant installed in Kaza: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said

here on Sunday that a 2 Megawatt solar power plant has been installed

to ensure and improve the power supply in the tribal region of Kaza.

Lauding the efforts of the officers and employees of the Electricity

Board, who worked diligently to complete this project, he said,

“Within a few months, the plant would be fully operational with the

addition of a 1″ MWh battery storage system.”

The chief minister said the state government was focusing on

maximizing the use of solar energy to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green

State’.

To support this EV charging stations were being set up in various

areas based on demand, he added.

Sukhu said his government has also approved the installation of 18

Megawatt ground-mounted and rooftop solar plants on vacant land near

Electricity Board offices.

Apart from this, the state government was also working to install

rooftop solar systems on 50,000 houses across the state by 2026-27. As

of now, 4,444 applications have been received for this scheme.

The state government was taking measures to make Himachal Pradesh

self-reliant by proper utilization of resources of the state, he said,

adding that these measures include rationalizing electricity subsidies

and the staff.

He said that the power project agreements signed by the Electricity

Board were under review and loans taken at high-interest rates would

be reassessed.

This would help the Board repay loans at lower interest rates and

reduce its debt burden. It would play an important role in making the

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited self-reliant, he

said.

He further said that the state government was committed to

safeguarding the interests of employees and for their betterment and

the government was regularly providing them with financial benefits.