realme unveils new narzo phones, band in India

Global smartphone brand realme on Friday refreshed its narzo series with the launch of new smartphones — Anarzo 50A and Anarzo 50i — along with a new smart band and an entry-level smart TV for the Indian consumers.

realme narzo 50A will be available in two variants — 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 11,499 and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,499. While realme narzo 50i will be available in 2GB+32GB priced at Rs 7,499 and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 8,999.

The first sale for both phones is scheduled for October 7 on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

Meanwhile, realme Band 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available from September 27, and realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch at Rs 14,999 from October 3.

“Expanding our narzo series with the realme narzo 50A and realme narzo 50i is yet another step to bring the best gaming processor with the latest technology for our users,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

The narzo 50A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, while narzo 50i comes with an octa-core processor Unisoc 9863.

Both the smartphones flaunt a 6.5-inch large display.

The band comes with a 1.4-inch colour display with a resolution of 167*320 pixels that can display fine-quality pictures and vivid colours.

In addition, the highest brightness of the band is 500 nits, allowing users to see even under intense outdoor light. The band features a Blood Oxygen Monitor and a Heart Rate Monitor.

realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch comes with a bezel-less design, which brings an immersive viewing experience to users and reduces eye strain.

It features a MediaTek processor that is based on a quad-core 64-bit architecture, which provides users with excellent picture quality and a smooth experience.

The TV is also equipped with two Dolby Audio-enabled speakers with a total power of up to 20W that provides a cinema-like experience.

It supports 2.4GHz WiFi which enables the TV to be wirelessly connected and allows users to enjoy unlimited entertainment platforms.