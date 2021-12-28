Oneplus 10 Pro appears in retailer listings, could launch in January

It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in January 2022. The phone is already available for reservations, which will notify users when the product is ready.

GSM Arena notes that a listing on JD states the pre-order will take place on January 4, which may also be the launch date in China. When smartphones are released, most companies put them up for pre-order, but OnePlus is not like most manufacturers since it is popular abroad as well as at home.

The phone will likely have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as well as another Hasselblad partnership, so a simple teaser on January 4 is not surprising.

From March to May, OnePlus usually launches its flagships under its H1 series. Similarly, it is expected that something similar will occur with the 10 series.

Globally, the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in Spring 2022, according to GSM Arena.

