Launch of Vivo V23 phones in India

With the launch of its V23 Pro and V23 smartphones, Vivo’s V23 series was finally unveiled in India on Wednesday.

Both smartphones feature metal-and-glass designs, but the Pro has dual-curved sides while the V23 has flat sides. Fluorite AG Glass is used on both phones, which is said to give the glass a soft, matte finish. If exposed to direct sunlight for up to six minutes, the V23 phones can change color to Stardust Black or Sunshine Gold.

There is a thinner frame and 3D curved glass on the Vivo V23 Pro. It’s the faster phone with an 8GB or 12GB MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Storage options are 128GB or 256GB.

With the Pro, you get a larger 6.56-inch 1080p AMOLED display running at 90Hz. With a capacity of 4,300mAh, this battery can be charged up to 44W.

The Vivo V23 Pro comes with a 50MP wide camera with autofocus, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP wide camera. An eight-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a two-megapixel macro sensor are found at the back in a triple-sensor setup.

A slightly smaller 4,200mAh battery again powers the Vivo V23, with a 6.44-inch 1080p 90Hz AMOLED display and 44W charging.

MediaTek Dimensity 920 is said to be the chip for the device, with 8/128GB and 12/256GB of RAM and storage.

The cameras on the V23 are almost identical to those on the Pro, except for the main camera, which has a 50MP sensor instead of a 108MP one.

Vivo V23’s base configuration comes with 8GB/128GB of storage and the 12GB/256GB version costs INR 34,990. INR 38,990 and INR 43,990 are the prices for the Vivo V23 Pro.

Vivo’s website and Flipkart are accepting pre-orders for the V23 Pro and V23, with shipments beginning on January 13.

(With inputs from ANI)