Mira Murati appointed Interim CEO of OpenAI after Sam Altman sacking

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Friday fired it’s CEO Sam Altman, saying the board has lost confidence in his abilities to lead the Microsoft-backed technology firm. In a blog post, the company announced Mira Murati, it’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as Interim CEO, effective immediately.

Born in Albania in 1988, Mira Murati is the brain behind ChatGPT. The 34-year-old led the work on Dall-E, OpenAI API, and ChatGPT 4.

Mira has been a brilliant brain from childhood and secured a scholarship to an exclusive international high school in Canada.

He completed her engineering from Dartmouth University and built a hybrid race car in her senior project.

After a brief stint at ‘aerospace’, Murati joined Tesla as Senior Product Manager for Model X. After Tesla, she joined ‘Leap Motion’ before joining OpenAI as VP of Applied AI and Partnerships.

According to reports, it was Mira Murati who led the efforts to secure OpenAI’s partnership with the Microsoft.

She was later promoted to the Chief Technology Officer and played a pivotal role in launching the groundbreaking ChatGPT.

Mira was the obvious pick for the top job after the company sacked Sam Altman over a Google Meet call.

In a statement, Open AI said that Altman was not candid in his conversations with the board of management.

Besides Altman, OpenAI also fired co-founder Greg Brockman.