Earlier this year tech giant, Microsoft announced the launch of the second generation of its HoloLens augmented reality visor at the Mobile World Congress. On Thursday the company made the device available to purchase.

The device is available for shipping in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom for $3,500.

The next-generation AR headset is built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip and is targeted at the enterprise, not mainstream customers, media reports said.

The headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to enable direct manipulation of holograms in a more realistic fashion.

The company is offering the device at three options—HoloLens 2 developer edition (available with financing for $99 per user per month) for $3,500; a HoloLens 2 device-only SKU for $3,500; and a HoloLens 2 subscription version (with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist preloaded) starting at $125 per user per month.

As per reports the company is also working on customizing the device for the US military.

(With input from agencies)