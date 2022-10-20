Microsoft might launch Xbox Mobile Store to compete against Play Store & App Store

Microsoft to bring Xbox mobile store, challenging Google & Apple

In order to compete with the Play Store and App Store, Microsoft is developing an Xbox mobile store.

According to The Verge, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is now investigating Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and has learned that the business intends to launch an Xbox-branded mobile game store.

The computer giant may employ the popular mobile titles Candy Crush Saga and Call of Duty: Mobile, which are made by Activision and King, respectively, to create a gaming store.

A graph provided by the company shows that, at 51%, the market for mobile games is significantly greater than the market for traditional video games.

It is impossible to see the Microsoft Store on iPhones due to Apple’s limitations on third-party app shops on iOS. However, it seems clear that planning an Xbox mobile app store is still going forward.

According to the article, the corporation will need to hire outside developers if it wants this plan to be successful.

The company appears to be laying the groundwork for developers to autonomously administer their own app stores on its Xbox mobile platform and provide their own payment mechanisms for managing in-game transactions by subscribing to a set of criteria. A feature like that is something Apple does not offer.