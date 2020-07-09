Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a global partnership with content platform Lionsgate as part of the biggest partnership till date for large screens in South Asia.

Jio customers now will have an exclusive complimentary Hollywood access to the entire library of premium content from Lionsgate Play across genres, in multiple languages.

The association will give JioTV+ users access to more than 7,500 premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programmes.

“What began as a smart phone-led content revolution is transitioning and expanding to encompass consumer televisions and other large screens in the home,” Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia, said in a statement.

“We will continue to invest in technology and distribution with great partners like Jio that give our consumers the option of watching our movies either on large screens or on their smartphones,” Jain added.

The partnership between Lionsgate and Jio enables Lionsgate Play to bring to customers a deep and diverse slate of horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller and documentary films as well as movies from other genres.

In addition, regional-speaking cinema lovers can enjoy movies, including The Hunger Games franchise, John Wick series, Knives Out, La La Land, The Twilight Saga and many more, in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri without any barrier.