Reliance Jio on Monday announced revamped tariff plans for its JioFiber Internet broadband service. Additionally, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company announced a free 30-day trial for new customers. The new JioFiber plans start at monthly price of Rs 399 with no limit on data usage. To make its service more enticing, the company has partnered with several over-the-top platforms and is offering free subscription to 12 OTT apps including Netflix.

“We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns,” Jio Director Akash Ambani said.

JioFiber NEW PLANS:

There are six new monthly plans. Starting from Rs 399 to Rs 3,499. The new plans are priced at Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,499.

Here are the details of the new plans.

Rs 399: 30Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls

Rs 699: 100Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls

Rs 999: 150Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, 11 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,000 for free

Rs 1,499: 300Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 for free

Rs 2,499: 500Mbps speed with up to 4,000 GB usage, unlimited voice calls, 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 for free.

The plans will be rolled out from September 1 onwards, Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The new plans announced for Rs 999 will offer access to 11 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv and the plan priced at Rs 1,499 will come bundled with Netflix.

Jio said the subscription to the top paid 12 bundled apps will be made available to customers “at no extra cost”.

“Plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans,” the statement said.

30-Day FREE TRIAL

Jio has announced a free 30-day trial of 150 mbps plans with subscription to 10 over-the-top apps. It comes with-

1. 150 Mbps truly unlimited internet

2. 4K set top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps

3. Free voice calling

4. The pack is easy to return.

5. The pack is only available for new customers