Job opportunity for women in EV sector increasing: Study

New booming market of electric vehicles (EV) in India is finally catching its pace and will play employment generator role soon. In the last two years EV industry has made a whopping 108% employment growth rate jump.

Bengaluru leads as a hub for EV-related opportunities, finds a survey done by the recruitment and staffing company CIEL HR Services.

62%of jobs are getting posted in Bengaluru, followed by 12 percent in Delhi, nine percent in Pune, six percent in Coimbatore, and three percent in Chennai, the survey notes.

The survey states that a significant employment growth rate has been observed, with the average growth in employee numbers standing at a whopping 108 percent over the last two years.

‘Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022’ survey was conducted for an employee base of 15,700 spread over 52 companies. The survey proclaimed that engineering operation leads the EV sector in employment growth followed by operation, sales, quality assurance, business development, IT, human resource, and marketing. Many major EV players operating in the Indian scene have hired 2,236 employees in the last six months.

EV industries are creating various job opportunities for women. Some well-established names and new startup companies like Kinetic Green, Mahindra Electric Mobility, Convergence Energy Services Limited, OBEN Electric Vehicle, and Ampere Vehicles have women in top management positions, CIEL HR said.

Commenting on the findings, Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO said, “We have always been working towards understanding hiring strategies, employer demands, and workplace trends across different industries from across India. The insights from the study will help companies in strategic decision making related to the Talent Ecosystem.”

(Inputs from IANS)