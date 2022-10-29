Jack Dorsey, former co-founder and CEO of Twitter, is reportedly beta testing a new social networking platform.

Dorsey stated that his decentralised social network Bluesky is looking for beta testers a week before Musk assumed control of the microblogging platform on Thursday.

“The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process,” the company shared in a news release last Tuesday. “It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we’re going to start in private beta to iron out issues.

“As we beta test, we’ll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it’s ready, we’ll move to the open beta,” it added, sharing a link to sign up for the beta test’s waitlist.

“The word ‘Bluesky’ evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company,” the release stated. “We’re calling the application we’re building Bluesky because it will be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol.”

According to the release, the new app will make use of the federated social network known as the Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol), which is hosted by numerous sites rather than just one.

Bluesky plans to be “a rival to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it,” Dorsey stated last week on Twitter.

In order to aid in the creation of a comparable decentralised concept for the dominant social media platform, Twitter first established Bluesky in 2019. In May 2022, Dorsey left the Twitter board, and in November 2021, he left his position as CEO.

(inputs from ANI)