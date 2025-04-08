iQOO Z10 Turbo launch teaser: Specs, design, and surprises revealed

iQOO is ramping up excitement ahead of its upcoming smartphone release in China — the iQOO Z10 Turbo series, which is expected to debut later this April.

The company has officially started teasing the new lineup, offering a glimpse into the design and key features, and early signs suggest this phone will pack a serious punch in both performance and battery life.

In a fresh teaser, iQOO showcased the design of the upcoming Z10 Turbo. The back panel features a bold orange finish with subtle patterns that give it a distinctive texture.

There’s also a familiar-looking dual-camera setup, accompanied by a circular LED flash — a design that seems to build on the aesthetic of its previous models.

While iQOO hasn’t officially confirmed the full spec sheet yet, earlier leaks have painted a fairly clear picture of what to expect. The Z10 Turbo Pro model is set to be one of the first devices powered by a brand-new chipset — details of which iQOO is still keeping under wraps.

The standard Z10 Turbo, on the other hand, is rumored to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, offering a solid blend of power and efficiency for everyday use.

Display-wise, both variants are said to feature a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate — great news for gamers and content streamers alike.

But where the Z10 Turbo series really seems to shine is battery tech. Reports suggest the standard model may pack a massive 7500mAh or 7600mAh battery, with support for 90W fast charging.

The Pro version might come with a slightly smaller 7000mAh battery, but makes up for it with even faster 120W charging, which should drastically cut down on charge times.

Camera enthusiasts can expect a 50MP IMX882 main sensor on the rear, paired with a 16MP front-facing camera — specs that are in line with its predecessor but should still deliver crisp photos and reliable selfie performance.

Pre-reservations have already gone live in China, and iQOO is sweetening the deal for early birds. Customers who pre-book the device can look forward to surprise gifts worth up to 2,100 yuan, along with a three-year battery health guarantee, a one-year extended warranty, and other launch-time perks.

Stay tuned — the full reveal is expected in just a few days.