iQOO Z10 drops a bombshell with India’s largest smartphone battery: Check specs here

iQOO is gearing up to introduce its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z10, in India. The company made the official announcement on social media, confirming that the device will launch on April 11. This new smartphone will replace last year’s iQOO Z9 5G, which debuted in March 2024.

Biggest battery ever on an Indian smartphone

The highlight of the iQOO Z10 is its massive 7,300mAh battery, which the company claims is the largest ever seen on a smartphone in India. This is a significant jump from the 5,000mAh battery that powered the iQOO Z9 5G. If iQOO’s claim holds true, the Z10 could be a game-changer for users looking for long-lasting battery life.

Official teaser reveals design

Alongside the launch announcement, iQOO also gave fans a sneak peek at the Z10’s design. The teaser shows the phone in a sleek white finish, featuring a circular camera module on the back. The setup includes dual rear sensors with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), ensuring sharper and more stable photos.

What to expect from iQOO Z10: Specs and features

While the official specifications are yet to be revealed, leaks suggest that the iQOO Z10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and feature an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The phone is also expected to run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5, which would make it one of the first iQOO devices to ship with the latest Android version.

iQOO Z10 launch in China alongside Z10 Turbo

Interestingly, iQOO is also planning to introduce the Z10 Turbo in China next month, alongside the base Z10 model. While details about the Turbo variant remain unclear, it is expected to offer higher performance and additional features compared to the standard Z10.

For reference, the iQOO Z9 5G, which launched last year, came with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset. It featured a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP front camera. The phone was priced at ₹19,999 for the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage).