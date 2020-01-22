Tech giant Apple is taking its designs to a next level, as the company may launch a Smart Keyboard with a scissor-switch design for its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020, DigiTimes reported on Tuesday.

In October last year, Apple introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other MacBooks are also expected to get the keyboard in 2020, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

Prior to that, in July 2019, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21.

Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020. He also mentioned that the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone “SE 2” in the first half of 2020 too and the device is expected to look similar to the iPhone 8.

If the rumours are true then the device is going to be a perfect upgrade for the existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S users.

