Apple launches iPad Pro with M4 chip and AI capabilities

Apple on Tuesday refreshed its tablet line-up, with iPad Pro models housing new M4 chip and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The iPad Pro comes in two variants — a 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model, with a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

The 11-inch and 13-inch devices will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 119,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 129,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 149,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, said the company.

“With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there’s no device like the new iPad Pro,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering.

The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard are available to order, with availability in stores beginning May 15.

The M4 chip features a new display engine to enable the precision, colour and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display.

The new CPU offers up to four performance cores and now six efficiency cores, with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators to deliver up to 1.5x faster CPU performance over M2 chip.

“Apple Pencil Pro brings powerful new interactions that take the pencil experience even further, and a new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard is packed with incredible features,” the company informed.

The new iPad Pro offers 100 per cent recycled aluminium enclosures.

With iPadOS 17, users can customise the Lock Screen to make it more personal, said the company.