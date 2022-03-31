Intel launches Arc A-series discrete graphics family

Chip maker giant Intel has officially launched the Intel Arc graphics family for laptops, completing the Intel platform.

The company said these are the first discrete GPUs from the Intel Arc A-Series graphics portfolio for laptops, with Intel’s desktop and workstation products coming later this year.

“For decades, Intel has been a champion for PC platform innovation. We have delivered generations of CPUs that provide the computing horsepower for billions of people,” the company said in a statement.

“We advanced connectivity through features like USB, Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi. And in partnership with the PC ecosystem, we developed the ground-breaking PCI architecture and the Intel Evo platform, pushing the boundary for what mobile products can do,” it added.

Intel Arc A-Series graphics will power a wide range of mobile designs, with many of the first Arc 3 graphics products going into Intel Evo devices.

These will include two initial product offerings — the A350M for ultra-thin designs and the A370M for more performance in thin-and light designs.

The company said they have partnered with top OEMs to co-engineer an amazing lineup of laptops that feature new and improved gaming and content creation capabilities with Intel Arc graphics and 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

“Many new systems with Intel Arc 3 graphics will feature the Intel Evo platform’s trademark responsiveness, battery life and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in thin-and-light form factors,” the company said.