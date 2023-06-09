The services of the Meta-owned Instagram were briefly unavailable on Friday for thousands of users throughout the globe, including those in India.

The website DownDetector.com tracks internet outages, and it found that 44% of users had problems with the app, 32% had problems with the web version, and 24% had problems with the server connection.

Many users expressed their frustration at not being able to view videos and news on the platform.

People posted memes and GIFs on Twitter to describe the issues they were having with the programme.

Instagram down once more? #instagramdown Stories video and music not loading,” a user commented.

One user responded, “me thinking my account is hacked cause Instagram down AGAIN.”

Another user tweeted, “Congratulations India, Everyone going to Twitter to check if Instagram is down #instagramdown.”

One user asked on Twitter, “Is anyone else on Instagram having issues with the stories’ music or video not loading on their stories, or is it just me?”

“ Instagram down every 3 days i’m so tired,” wrote one user. ” #Instagram is down in all countries since last night. Due to this the page itself is not loading on the desktop, (sic)” said another user sharing a screenshot of the Instagram web application with an error message.

The website went blank for some users last month, and Instagram remained out for more than an hour. Users reported errors stating that the app couldn’t update.

A business representative claimed that a technical problem prevented certain users from accessing Instagram internationally.