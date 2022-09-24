Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users

Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature globally that will allow users to upload longer uninterrupted Stories.

Currently, if an Instagram user uploads a Story that’s under 60 seconds, it is broken up into 15-second clips.

“Now, you’ll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience,” the spokesperson added.

The viewers will also no longer have to continually tap to get through a long video that they may not actually want to see.

In addition, the ability to post longer uninterrupted Stories somewhat blurs the lines between Stories and Reels, as you now have two options when it comes to posting a 60-second video.

In June, Instagram added support for longer Reels of up to 90 seconds, up from the previous 60 second-limit.

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is also testing a new Stories layout that hides excessive posts.

Users can currently post 100 Stories at once. While this number should remain the same despite the change, users who have received the update must tap a “Show All” button to see the rest of the Stories.

Otherwise, Instagram jumps to the next person’s Stories. This brings about a significant change in how Instagram Stories works.