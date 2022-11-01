Instagram on Monday, has reported that the disruption that informed users that their accounts were suspended has been resolved.

Many users around the globe were signed out and told on social networking platforms that their accounts had been suspended by the outage with a popping notification “we suspended your account.”

According to the Instagram’s policy report, that some accounts that break community standards, such as those who engage in criminal activity, bullying, hate speech, spam, or the infringement of intellectual property rights, may be disabled.

In an apology on Twitter, Instagram said: “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry.”

The hashtag #InstagramDown was trending on Twitter as hundreds of Instagram users encountered difficulties in accessing their accounts.

Many users complained that they were unable to challenge Instagram’s decision, which led to the logging out of their accounts and the loss of their email and password.

This is not the fist outage incident reported from any Meta platform. Last week, users in India and other countries across the world also experienced issues with WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook.