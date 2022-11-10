Facebook users complain problems with ‘Ads Manager’ disruption in India

Many facebook users from several locations in India, complained about facing trouble while using the ‘Facebook Ads Manager’ feature on Thursday.

The majority of the outage reports came from Mumbai and Delhi, according to data from the online platform DownDetector for website outages.

A number of people reported the problem on the microblogging platform Twitter.

“In middle of building out a massive campaign & ads manager goes down” a user said in a tweet.

“Entered Facebook Ads Manager, but can’t access it because of an error, also me: runs to Twitter to check if i’m alone,” another user commented.

Facebook has not yet commented on the reason for the outage.

Approximately 3.5 billion users worldwide were unable to access Facebook for six hours in October of this year.

The outage also shifted traffic to other social media platforms and websites, such as Signal and Twitter, which experienced a 140-fold and seven-fold increase in users, respectively.

The amount of traffic on video streaming sites like YouTube and Jio Play increased 30 times and 20 times, respectively.