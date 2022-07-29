Indian Goverment banned BGMI, Google & Apple remove it from stores

Google and Apple on Thursday pulled the well-known 3rd person game, BGMI from their particular application stores, following a Government request.

In September 2020, the Indian Government also banned PUBG Mobile with a host of other Chinese apps due to security reasons.

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) game developer Krafton said on Friday that it is explaining how Apple and Google Play-store eliminated the BGMI application from their application stores in the country.

In a statement to IANS, South Korean computer game organisation Krafton said that they “are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the Apple App store.”

“We will let you know once we get specific information,” the company added.

BGMI is the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, only for players in the nation created and distributed by Krafton.

BGMI was released on July 2, 2021, for Android devices, and on August 18, 2021, for iOS devices, after the government authority had prohibited PUBG alongside a few other Chinese applications over public safety concerns.

“On receipt of the order, following the established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson had told IANS.

Apple additionally eliminated the application from its App Store in the wake of getting the government request.

Recently, BGMI developer reported that its BGMI had outperformed 100 million enlisted gamers. It likewise said that BGMI has finished one year of being the most cherished game in India.

“BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community intending to curate gameplay unique to our Indian users,” Krafton CEO Changhan Kim had said in a statement.

In 2021, the game developer contributed almost $100 million to further the development of Indian e-sports, and entertainment startups to construct a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem.

(Inputs from Ians)