Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will soon get a Technology Hub under the National Mission of Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). It is one of the 25 hubs being set up in the country with financial support from the Department of Science and Technology.

Named as ‘ihub’, it will serve as a one-stop solution for 356 fundamental technologies. Out of Rs 135 crore sanctioned for the period of the next five years, Rs 7.25 crore has already been released.

The hub will focus on projects in “Device Technology and materials” spread across seven application domains:

Health Research Defence Research and Development Electronics and Information Technology Housing and Urban Affairs New and Renewable Energy Telecommunications Atomic Energy

Prof Sudeb Dasgupta, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, IIT Roorkee, said, “Cyber-Physical System comprises an advanced suite of technologies that will address the challenges of Industry 4.0 and foster an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem. This initiative will offer us an opportunity to shape futuristic India.”

The hub is mandated to deliver products, publications, Intellectual Properties, Technology Transfers along with aiding the growth of start-ups. This will also generate numerous direct and indirect jobs.

It will also explore potential collaborations and industry partnerships at both national as well as international level with institutions such as Washington University, Tokyo Institute of Japan, Colorado State University, School of Engineering, Malaysia, Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh, and many more, to achieve its objective.

“The iHub will accelerate the adoption of Cyber-Physical Systems and related technologies. It is in line with our commitment to a technology-driven research ecosystem. The project will augment the efforts of the government to upskill workforce in line with Industry 4.0,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.