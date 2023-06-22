IIT-Kanpur successfully conducts test flight for cloud seeding

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) successfully conducted a test flight for cloud seeding on June 21, 2023. The project was initiated at IIT Kanpur a few years ago and is headed by Prof Manindra Agrawal, Computer Science and Engineering Department.
Cloud seeding involves the utilization of various chemical agents such as silver iodide, dry ice, common salt, and other elements with the aim of enhancing the probability of precipitation.
In the experiment undertaken by IIT-Kanpur, a Cessna aircraft was flown from the Flight Laboratory of IIT-Kanpur with cloud seeding attachments. These attachments were procured from a manufacturer in the US.
“We’re glad that our trial run for cloud seeding came out successful. We did not fire the flares into the clouds, it was a trial for the equipment only. The successful test flight implies that we’re now prepared to run a cloud seeding in later stages and make it a success,” said Prof Agrawal in a statement.
The test flight went up to an approximate height of 5000 feet. The short flight took off and came back to the IIT Kanpur Flight Lab airstrip, after successfully completing the test ride.