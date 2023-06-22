IIT-Kanpur successfully conducts test flight for cloud seeding

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) successfully conducted a test flight for cloud seeding on June 21, 2023. The project was initiated at IIT Kanpur a few years ago and is headed by Prof Manindra Agrawal, Computer Science and Engineering Department.

Cloud seeding involves the utilization of various chemical agents such as silver iodide, dry ice, common salt, and other elements with the aim of enhancing the probability of precipitation.