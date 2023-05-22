SIIC of IIT-Kanpur inks MoU with YES Bank to fuel startup ecosystem

The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and YES Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the startup ecosystem.

As part of the MoU, SIIC and YES Bank will work together to identify innovative startups and extend them the required financial support.

The MoU aims at enhancing the startup ecosystem in India by granting them access to a diverse range of resources through YES Bank’s curated startup-focused program – YES Head-Startup, a full-service banking proposition for tech or tech-enabled startups, complemented by a first-of-its-kind privilege program.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-Kanpur, said here on Monday that this program intends to facilitate the rapid growth of the startups, by empowering them with significant financial and infrastructural assistance. “This is part of the many initiatives by IIT Kanpur to ensure the professional success of our students and to assist in the nation-building process,” he added.

Prof. Ankush Sharma, In-charge, SIIC, IIT, Kanpur, said: “By providing the necessary resources and support to the startups, we hope to create an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and innovation, helping to pave the way for a brighter future for the Indian startup community.”

Dr Nikhil Agarwal, CEO AIIDE-CoE, said: “This engagement can be a significant leap towards empowering startups by providing them with valuable opportunities for venture investment partnerships.”

Dheeraj Sanghi, Country Head – Branch Banking and Affluent Banking, YES Bank, said: “Through YES HeadStartup, we at YES BANK aim to create value for the Indian Startups through our curated banking products and solutions, provide them access to our digital infrastructure fueling innovation and partner in their growth.”