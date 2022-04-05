IIIT NR open doors for Internship Program

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur, open invites from undergraduates across the nation to pursue their six-to-eight-week internship. The students will be able to explore 5G labs, Aland ML labs, IoT labs, VLSI labs, Speech Processing Lab, Networking Lab, Antenna and Microwave design lab, Anechoic Chamber, etc. They will also get the chance to learn about simulators and cutting-edge instruments.

The program is coordinated by Dr Shrivishal Tripathi (faculty-In charge-OIP), who will also teach students about the fundamentals of research and innovation.

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur has been conducting OIP every year since 2017. Students from various institutes like IIT Kharagpur, NIT Durgapur, NIT Warangal, NIT Hamirpur, NIT Delhi, NIT Agartala, NIT Trichupalli, N Meghalaya, etc, had participated last year.

“India has huge talent and providing them our advanced research facility will motivate them to pursue research in future which will bring innovation to our society and will make the place a better place to live,” said Dean of Research and Development Dr Punya Paltani.

Six-to-eight-week internship opportunities for undergraduates will start from 16th May 2022 till July 16, 2022, and the last date for the application is 25th April 2022.