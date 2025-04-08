Grok AI + 4 Free AI Apps that can help you create FREE AI Ghibli-style images

Lately, social media is buzzing with Studio Ghibli-style images. Several noted personalities including celebrities, and politicians, and almost every user is hopping on the trend. From iconic movie stills, memes, and momentous historical moments, to everyday images, a Ghibli version of everything is floating on the internet.

Users are generating these images using OpenAI’s new GPT-4o image generator with just a few prompts. Within seconds, the tool delivers an image akin to the studio’s artistic style. Since the trend started taking over social media, several users have generated numerous images.

Advertisement

Beyond OpenAI’s ChatGPT, here are the steps for five alternatives that can whip Ghibli-style images for free:

X’s Grok AI:

A. Open the Grok website or app. Users can also directly go to the X App and click on the Grok icon.

Advertisement

B. Once you are on the Grok start page, ensure that the model is selected as Grok 3.

C. Upload the desired image by clicking on the paper clip icon at the bottom left corner.

D. Write a text prompt asking the platform to ‘Ghiblify’ the image.

E. The software will show the generated image. If you are not satisfied with the output, you can use the option to edit the image in Grok.

Fotor Ghibli filter:

A. Open the Fotor app or website.

B. Upload the image you want to resonate with Studio Ghibli.

C. Apply the Ghibli filter. Fotor’s AI tool will automatically analyse the image and generate results within seconds.

D. Save the image for free.

Also Read: Free AI image generator: ChatGPT vs Google Gemini – Which creates better Ghibli-style art?

Deep Dream Generator:

A. Visit the Deep Dream Generator and sign up for an account for free.

B. Go to Deep Dream Generator’s – Ghibli AI Image Generator.

C. Upload the image you wish to convert.

D. Click on ‘Generate’ and wait for a few seconds.

E. Save the result and share.

Craiyon (formerly DALL-E Mini):

A. Type a description elaborating on the style of the desired result or upload an image.

B. Click on the generate button.

C. Save the generated image and share your design.

It’s been 24 hours since OpenAI unexpectedly shook the AI image world with 4o image generation. Here are the 14 most mindblowing examples so far (100% AI-generated): 1. Studio ghibli style memespic.twitter.com/E38mBnPnQh — Barsee (@heyBarsee) March 26, 2025



Flux Ghibli Art AI:

A. Visit the Flux Ghibli Art AI Studio page.

B. Upload your photo or simply drag and drop.

C. Select the desired result strength and other aspects.

D. Click on ‘Generate Image and wait for the process to do the magic.

E. Download the final result.

Also Read: ChatGPT Ghibli image V2! Are Grok AI and Gemini AI ready?