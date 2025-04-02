Free AI image generator: ChatGPT vs Google Gemini – Which creates better Ghibli-style art?

In an unexpected turn, Google has opened up its beta Gemini 2.5 Pro language model to free users, going back on its previous move of making it available only to Gemini Advanced subscribers. The move comes as the competition in AI intensifies, especially against ChatGPT and Claude, which have become front-runners in coding and generative AI applications, especially as the free AI image generator of Ghibli-style art in the recent days.

But the question making waves through AI circles isn’t merely about Gemini 2.5 Pro’s programming prowess—it’s whether Google’s latest model can deliver on the increasing demand for Studio Ghibli-quality image creation.

Can Gemini generate Ghibli-style art?

Ever since OpenAI’s GPT-4o introduced seamless, high-quality image generation, users have been experimenting with turning real-life photos into Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork. The trend has taken over social media, with stunning AI-generated landscapes, dreamy character portraits, and soft, nostalgic aesthetics reminiscent of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki films.

| AI meets #Ghibli magic! While fans admire the stunning reimaginations, Studio Ghibli’s #HayaoMiyazaki calls it “an insult to life itself.” Is AI enhancing creativity or crossing the line? What’s your take on this artistic debate?#studioghibli #AI #trending #Creativity… pic.twitter.com/a0ghgUsZBg — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 28, 2025

Google’s formal statement doesn’t indicate if the model has intrinsic image generation capabilities or on which external systems it depends for visuals. But after practical experience, it becomes clear that Gemini 2.5 Pro depends on Google’s Imagen 3 for image creation.

Privacy issues you should be aware of

As AI platforms continue to enable image uploads for editing, privacy issues have become a major problem. Prior to uploading an image—be it to Gemini, ChatGPT, or any other service—it’s important to know what could go wrong.

One of the largest issues is storage and retention of data. Some AI tools retain images that have been uploaded for training and analysis, and others discard them as soon as they have processed them. If longer-term storage is an option, it prompts the question about whether users would be happy to have their images used to enhance AI models. As ever, it is always best to read a platform’s terms of service to understand precisely how data is treated.

Users also need to be careful while uploading images carrying personal or sensitive data. Images of face, addresses, identification cards, or financial records can be a security threat if handled by AI systems without proper privacy controls. Certain AI firms capture these images to identify patterns or train their models, so users may unknowingly share personal data with non-desired parties.