# Technology

Grok: Now upload or paste an image on chatbot and ask for analysis

Statesman Web | April 9, 2025 10:59 am

Grok 3 AI–the popular competitive GenAI chatbot developed by xAI, the brainchild of Elon Musk has been making headlines for its query replies and analysis since its launch in February 2025.

In the latest, Musk took to X and wrote that one can now upload an image or paste an image into Grok and ask for an analysis.

Who are using Grok worldwide?

As of 2025, Gork has approx 550 million monthly active users. Gork is used by general users, researchers and academics, developers, customer service teams, industry-specific applications (e.g., healthcare, finance, education) and X platform ‘premium’ subscribers.

What does the chatbot do?

The chatbot is an advanced AI powerhouse that delivers exceptional conversational intelligence, problem-solving prowess, and contextual understanding. With its powerful features, including real-time data integration, comprehensive analysis via DeepSearch, and seamless multimodal processing of text and images, Grok caters to a diverse spectrum of users.

Let us note that the free plan for the latest–Grok 3 AI application allows 10 text prompts every 2 hours, 10 image generations every 2 hours, and 3 image analyses per day. The plan is currently available for free for a limited time, as announced by Elon Musk. Meanwhile, aid plans offer higher limits and additional features like DeepSearch and Think mode.

