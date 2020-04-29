Google is finally bringing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) to subscription-based game service Stadia, and it’s promising to launch several EA games later this year.

PUBG will be free for Stadia Pro members and will include the new Cold Front season pass. Stadia Free members will be able to purchase the base game for $29.99 or bundled with the season pass for $39.99.

PUBG on Stadia will also support cross-play, so you can play against friends on console. Google appears to be launching one of its promised Stadia features with PUBG called ‘click to play’, the ability to click a game link and instantly play.

Follow this link if you’re a Stadia Pro member, and it should instantly launch the game. It’s something we’ll likely see used a lot more in YouTube videos to promote Stadia games.

It is part of Google’s grand vision of making cloud games accessible with just the click of a URL, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, Google is also partnering with Electronic Arts (EA) to bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA to Stadia later this year. ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ will hit the service in the fall, and Stadia will add Madden NFL and FIFA in the winter.

Google is also planning to launch Crayta exclusively on Stadia this summer, free for Stadia Pro members.

May’s Stadia Pro games include Zombie Army 4: Dead War, SteamWorld Heist, and The Turing Test that are all claimable on May 1st. Thumper will be leaving Stadia Pro at the end of April.