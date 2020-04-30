Google smartphone Pixel 4a launch date is yet to be officially announced, but that never stopped leaks, rumours, speculation for Google products.

According to a new report, the phone may be available in Germany starting May 22 via Vodafone Germany. It is not clear whether Google will organise a launch event in advance or on the same day.

Google I/O developer conference from May 12 to May 14, as per speculation that could be the possible date of launch.

A German website Caschys Blog came across an internal document of Vodafone Germany, which tipped that Pixel 4a will be available for purchase starting May 22. Since Pixel 3a was available in Germany on the same day as the US, May 22 might be the global availability date, reported Android Police.

The Pixel 4a could be priced at €399 in the Eurozone, which would be slightly less than the iPhone SE. In the US it’s widely expected that the two would start at the same $399 price.

Previous rumours have mentioned the Pixel 4a sporting a 5.81-inch OLED screen with 1080×2340 resolution, a 3,080 mAh battery with 18W wired charging, a 12 MP rear cam with OIS, and an 8 MP selfie snapper (with 84-degree field-of-view) tucked inside the hole-punch in the display. At the helm will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 SoC.

In the meantime, Apple has introduced its mid-range contender for this year – the new iPhone SE – so now all eyes are on Google for the moment.