The newly launched Google Pixel 4a will enter in Indian market via Walmart-backed e-commerce major Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, the Mountain View-based IT major said. The Pixel 4a will be made available from October 16 at a special discounted price of Rs 29,999. Originally, the company has fixed Google Pixel 4a price at Rs 31,999.

The company also launches audio smart speaker ‘Nest Audio’ for Rs 6,999. The audio smart speaker ‘Nest Audio’ is also available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period, which has an actual price of Rs 7,999, the company said in a statement.

The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch OLED display. The phone has a matte finish and includes Pixel’s signature colour pop power button in mint.

The rear camera supports HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation.

There is also optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery that supports a 18W fast charging.

Pixel 4a also has Live Caption, which provides real-time captioning (English only) for the video and audio content.

The smart speaker ‘Nest Audio’ is 75 per cent louder and has 50 per cent stronger bass than the original Google Home.

The smart speaker uses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer that really brings the bass.

“Google completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs, so nothing is lacking or overbearing. The custom-designed tweeter allows each musical detail to come through, and the grill, fabric and materials are optimized so you can enjoy the audio without distortion. The bass is significant and the vocals have depth — from pop to classical to Bollywood, Nest Audio sounds great across genres,” the company said.

Nest Audio will be available in India in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal.