Google Photos introduces new screenshots update

Google Photos has introduced a new feature that allows users to access screenshots directly from the home screen without digging into the pictures folder.

This update is rolling out now on Android phones running version 5.97 of the app.

The app’s latest version on Android now lets users open the screenshot folder directly from their phone’s home screen, reports Windows Central.

Google Photos shows a shortcut named “ view screenshots” at the top of other previous options, users can access it by long-press its icon on their home screen.

The new update is part of Google’s efforts to make the app much easier to navigate than it was during its early days, users don’t have to update Google Photos via Play Store, this new feature will roll out automatically from Google with a stable internet connection.

The new shortcut gives the quickest method yet of gaining access to the screenshot folder without having to dig through a bunch of selfie folders or pet collections first.

Long-press the Google Photos icon to bring up a menu of options, including the ability to “view screenshots” or free up space, the report said.

A third option, “I’m feeling lucky”, allows you to search for specific snaps based on location. The screenshot folder is launched by tapping on the corresponding shortcut.

(inputs from IANS)