Bihar electoral rolls undergoing major update, over one crore forms collected

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is making significant headway in updating and verifying the electoral rolls in Bihar through its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative, the poll panel said in a press note on Saturday.

“The Special Intensive Revision in Bihar is underway in full swing, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors, election officials, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties, and volunteers working tirelessly at the grassroots level to ensure no eligible voter is left out,” the Commission stated.

As of July 5, a total of 1.04 crore Enumeration Forms have been collected, accounting for 13.19% of the total electorate in the state. Nearly 94% of the forms have been distributed to Bihar’s 7.89 crore electors.

The Commission noted that 77,895 BLOs are currently assisting voters in filling and submitting the forms.

Reiterating its commitment to accuracy and inclusiveness, the ECI said that the verification process is already underway and will continue as forms are received. The final updated electoral rolls are expected to be published by September 30.