CCPA issues notice to Apple following complaints after iOS 18+ update

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc following multiple consumer complaints about performance issues with iPhones. It was said that the complaints started coming after the release of the iOS 18+ update.

The notice asks Apple to provide a detailed explanation about the technical problems and performance issues reportedly caused by the recent software update.

Pralhad Joshi, the Consumer Affairs Minister, via a social media post had mentioned that the CCPA had reviewed complaints filed through the National Consumer Helpline.

“The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter,” he said.

Apple is likely to respond to the CCPA’s notice, offering an explanation for the performance issues and proposing potential solutions.

Notably, the complaints have been received on the National Consumer Helpline regarding the performance issues of iPhones.

The notice marks the latest regulatory scrutiny of the technology giant’s operations in India, a key growth market for smartphone manufacturers.

In a separate development, Minister Joshi had also said that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major cab aggregators, Ola and Uber, over alleged differential pricing based on the type of smartphone being used by consumers.

The minister stated, “As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses.”

The issue came to light after several consumers complained about fare discrepancies for the same destination when checked on different smartphones. It was observed that higher fares were displayed on certain models of phones, while lower fares were shown on others.