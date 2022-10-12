Google partners Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo to bring laptops for cloud gaming

American tech giant Google has announced that it would release the first Chromebooks ever created by companies like Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo that are designed specifically for cloud gaming.

These new Chromebooks combine gaming hardware capabilities, cloud access to the most recent games with cutting-edge visuals, and software created to make gaming quick and simple.

“Chromebooks have always been known for being fast, secure, and easy-to-use devices. Since their launch more than a decade ago, we have improved their capabilities and expanded the variety of devices for people to choose from,” the company said in a blogpost.

“Today, we are taking that effort a step further by introducing the world’s first laptops built for cloud gaming along with our partners Acer, ASUS and Lenovo,” it added.

The Google unveiled three new Chromebooks: the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

Meet the latest #Chromebook, the world’s first laptop built for cloud gaming — complete with an RGB keyboard, 120Hz display and access to 1000+ games. It’s time to get your game on → https://t.co/rGUu8uobkJ — Google (@Google) October 11, 2022

Gaming-friendly features on these laptops include 120Hz+ high-resolution screens for crystal clear images, RGB gaming keyboards with anti-ghosting capabilities (on certain models), WiFi 6 or 6E

According to company, the industry-leading game performance measuring platform GameBench independently evaluated and confirmed all Chromebooks for cloud gaming.

“We have teamed up with NVIDIA to bring support for GeForce NOW’s highest performance RTX 3080 tier to cloud gaming Chromebooks so that you can stream titles like Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Crysis 3 Remastered and more at up to 1600p resolution and 120 frames per second,” the company said.

With capabilities like ray tracing, which simulates how light behaves in the actual world to create hyperrealistic visuals, the RTX 3080 membership also improves gaming.